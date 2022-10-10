Fresh development shared as Middlesbrough move closer to naming Chris Wilder’s successor

Michael Carrick is in advanced talks with Middlesbrough as he emerges as the clear favourite to succeed Chris Wilder at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro had been expected to push for promotion this season but a tough start to the campaign, that saw them in the bottom four, meant Wilder was dismissed earlier this month, with coach Leo Percovich in caretaker charge for the past two games.

That has given the board the chance to assess the options as they seek a permanent replacement and Football Insider have revealed that Carrick is now the frontrunner.

They state that talks are taking place between the former Manchester United man and the club, with an agreement believed to be ‘close’.

If appointed, it would be the 41-year-old’s first full-time role as a manager, although he did have a short stint in charge of the Red Devils on a caretaker basis, where he enhanced his reputation, having previously coached the Old Trafford side too.

It has been claimed former United coaches Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen would make up part of Carrick’s backroom team.

The verdict

This is an exciting and interesting development for Boro fans as Carrick had a brilliant playing career and is well regarded as a coach.

Of course, this is a big step up entirely and a risk in the sense he doesn’t have experience but that doesn’t mean he won’t turn out to be a success.

Ultimately, the board need to be trusted on this one as they’ve interviewed different candidates and they clearly like what they’ve seen from Carrick, who will see this as a great opportunity to show what he can do as a boss.

