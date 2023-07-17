Middlesbrough and Luton Town have both made bids as they look to sign Ryan Giles from Wolves in the summer window.

Middlesbrough & Luton keen on Ryan Giles

The left-sided player spent the previous campaign at Boro, and he was hugely impressive, initially as a wing-back and then as a full-back once Michael Carrick came in.

Giles featured in 47 games for the Teesside outfit, registering 11 assists as he became a key outlet down the flank for Boro.

However, the 23-year-old returned to Wolves for pre-season, and he travelled with the first-team squad to Portugal for their recent training camp, giving Julen Lopetegui a chance to see the player.

But, with Hugo Bueno and Rayan Ait-Nouri also under contract at Wolves, it’s going to be hard for the academy graduate to get in the XI moving forward.

And, it appears Wolves will have the chance to cash in on Giles, as TEAMtalk has revealed that Boro and Luton have both made offers to the Premier League side, although no figures have been shared.

How much do Wolves want for Ryan Giles?

It has been claimed that Wolves could be willing to sell Giles for £5m, which would seem a quite low price considering his performances at Championship level last season.

The player has a deal at Molineux until the summer of 2025, so Wolves wouldn’t be under huge pressure to sell in the current window. But, as outlined above, they do have plenty of options at left-back, so if Giles has no future under Lopetegui, it would make sense that they wouldn’t price him out of a move.

Of course, following promotion to the Premier League, you would think that the Hatters would be able to pay such a fee, although with Alfie Doughty at the club, they may not go all-out to land the wing-back.

For Carrick, the issue is far more pressing. Marc Bola has completed a transfer to Turkey, so bringing in a left-back has to be a priority, and it’s understandable that Giles is the man they want.

The £5m mentioned is a decent sum for a Championship side, but Boro should be able to afford that, and they know Giles can deliver immediately.

Where will Ryan Giles end up?

The appeal of Premier League football means that Luton would seem to be favourites if it comes down to a straight choice for Giles. It’s also worth noting that the player has a close relationship with Rob Edwards, who used to be the U23 boss at Wolves, so he will have seen the Telford-born lad develop over the years.

Yet, Boro can’t be ruled out. They are a big club that has ambitions of playing in the Premier League themselves, so Giles will think about the long-term and not just next season when it comes to a permanent transfer.

As well as that, he clearly loved his time at the Riverside Stadium, and he knows that Carrick can get the best out of him, so it would be a big decision for the player.

The possibility of staying at Wolves can’t be ruled out completely either, as there is speculation that Ait-Nouri could depart, and Giles still has time to convince Lopetegui he deserves a shot with the Midlands outfit.