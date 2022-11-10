Fresh development shared as Luton Town look to name Nathan Jones’ successor

Luton Town want to speak to Neil Critchley about their managerial vacancy and he would be interested in the job.

The former Blackpool chief had taken the Seasiders to the Championship and kept them up before surprisingly deciding to leave to become assistant to Steve Gerrard at Aston Villa in the summer.

However, the poor form at Villa saw Gerrard sacked last month, with Critchley among the backroom team who went as well.

Therefore, he is currently out of work and reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that he is emerging as a real target for Luton as they step up their search to replace Nathan Jones who left for Southampton.

Crucially, the update also adds that Critchley is keen on a return to football so it appears as though discussions will take place.

In the meantime, Luton legend Mick Harford will lead the side for the weekend game against Rotherham, with the side chasing a win that could see them go into the World Cup break sitting in the top six.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Luton are interested in Critchley because the work he did at Blackpool was excellent and they are similar to Luton in the sense that the Hatters operate on a budget as well and want to play stylish football.

When you add in the fact that he is available, he does tick a lot of boxes and it makes sense for the club to speak to the 44-year-old.

But, there are other exciting candidates out there and the World Cup break will give the hierarchy time to ensure they find the right replacement for Jones.

