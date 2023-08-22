Highlights Luis Sinisterra is looking to leave Leeds United in order to play at a higher level and secure his place in the Colombian national team.

Despite initial rumors, Brentford is not among the clubs interested in signing Sinisterra.

Leeds United is facing challenges this summer, including the need to strengthen their squad and address players who want to leave.

Luis Sinisterra is not going to join Brentford, but there are a number of clubs interested in the Leeds United winger.

Luis Sinisterra to leave Leeds United

The Colombian international only joined the Whites last year, in a big-money deal from Feyenoord. Having starred for the Dutch giants as they reached the Europa Conference League final, the move was seen as a real coup for Leeds at the time.

Since moving to England, there have been glimpses of why Sinisterra was so highly-rated, as he scored five goals in 19 league games last time out. However, injuries have restricted the progress he could make.

Relegation to the Championship always meant a departure could be on the cards, and Sinisterra is seemingly keen to go.

Boss Daniel Farke revealed the player was ‘not available’ for the trip to Birmingham earlier this month, and he also missed out as the Yorkshire outfit drew with West Brom on Friday night. Plus, it’s been revealed Sinisterra is training alone ahead of his potential departure.

Who will Luis Sinisterra join?

It’s unclear whether Sinisterra has a loan clause in his contract, something that has been common among the Leeds squad this summer - much to the anger of Farke and the support.

Yet, as mentioned, with the player training away from the senior squad, it seems a move is inevitable, and it had been claimed that Brentford were ready to offer the 24-year-old an immediate return to the top-flight.

However, in a fresh development, reporter Pipe Sierra has revealed that the Bees are not among the clubs keeping tabs on Sinisterra.

That doesn’t mean he won’t move though, as the journalist adds that there are three clubs looking at the winger, and he suggested there could be a more concrete update by the end of the week.

It also clarifies Sinisterra’s position, stating that he does want to leave Elland Road, as he wants to play at a higher level in order to keep his place in the Colombian national team.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It has been a hectic summer period for Leeds, and the brutal reality is that the club are nowhere near ready now, so you have to have real sympathy for Farke. That lack of preparation has shown on the pitch, with Leeds picking up just two points from their opening three games, as they still wait for their first win.

The fans recognise the issues aren’t down to the manager, and Farke’s honesty in addressing the situation has been appreciated.

There’s still a lot of work to do before the deadline, and that will include shifting players like Sinisterra who don’t want to be at the club, but the priority has to be on incomings, as the Whites are very short in several key areas.

So, it’s a big period for the new owners, and it will be very interesting to see how the side looks come September 1.

Leeds are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on league leaders Ipswich Town.