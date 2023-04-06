Leeds United are moving ahead of Everton in the race to sign Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Will Viktor Gyokeres leave Coventry City?

Unfortunately for the Sky Blues, it seems inevitable that they will lose their star man if they don’t win promotion this season. The Swedish international has been outstanding for the past two seasons, establishing himself as one of the top strikers outside the Premier League, which is why he is attracting interest.

And, in a fresh update, Football Insider has revealed that the Whites are emerging as one of the frontrunners to land the striker. They claim that the Yorkshire side are pushing ahead of the Toffees, although they do state that Fulham remain keen on Gyokeres.

The report adds that whilst Coventry are in talks with the representatives of the 24-year-old about a new contract, there is a feeling that he won’t agree to an extension unless they are promoted. So, with his deal expiring in 2024, there is an understanding that the upcoming summer window is the last chance to get a significant fee for the former Brighton man.

A move to Leeds will surely appeal, and they are set to be in the market for a new number nine after Patrick Bamford’s struggles with fitness and form over the past 12 months. It’s a similar story with Everton, who are desperate for attacking reinforcements in the summer.

However, a lot is likely to depend on whether the clubs remain in the top-flight, with both in a battle to avoid relegation this season.

Coventry know Gyokeres’ potential

As mentioned, all connected to Coventry know that they have a special player on their hands, and one that has the ability to play at the highest level week in, week out. So, the reality is, as a Championship club, you are going to struggle to hold on to someone like that.

Therefore, if they don’t make the top six and then win the play-offs, Gyokeres is going to be off, and then it’s about getting the best fee possible. Even though he will be entering the final 12 months of his contract, you would still expect them to receive around £20m for the player, and it will then be about using that money wisely.

Of course, the best case scenario for Coventry would be to win promotion and agree a new deal with the striker, and that will be the aim. For Gyokeres, the focus is on getting the Sky Blues back to the Premier League, and he will want to be the man to score the goal that achieves promotion.