Fresh development shared as Hull City line up summer transfer move for Chelsea player

Hull City are in advanced talks with Chelsea as they look to bring Xavier Simons to the club on a permanent basis beyond his current loan deal.

The 20-year-old has had a frustrating campaign so far with the Tigers as injuries have restricted him to just four appearances so far, although he has played in the past two games for Liam Rosenior.

And, Hull are clearly delighted with the way the midfielder is developing, as journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they are in discussions with Chelsea over signing Simons on a long-term basis – and there’s an expectation that a deal can get done.

“Hull City are closing in on agreement to sign Xavier Simons on permanent deal from Chelsea. Last details are being ironed out in order to get it sealed. Negotiations are at final stages between the parties, player has already approved the move.”

Of course, with the window now shut this transfer would be officially confirmed in the summer but it will ensure Rosenior knows Simons is part of his plans for the long-term.

The verdict

This is an exciting move for Hull as the little they’ve seen of Simons has been good but more importantly he is someone that the manager clearly rates and thinks can play a big role in the years to come.

So, it’s good that they’re pressing forward with plans to get it done and the fact Simons has agreed everything already shows he is open to the switch.

Ultimately, it’s one that you’d expect to happen but the only focus for Simons will be staying in the Hull side and making his mark on the team for the remainder of the season.

