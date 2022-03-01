Fresh development shared as Derby County takeover saga continues

Derby County’s administrators hope to have named a preferred bidder by the ‘end of the week’ as they try to secure new ownership.

The Rams off-field issues this season have been well-documented, with the side having been hit with a 21-point deduction that has left them in the relegation zone.

Since the club entered administration, the task has been to find a new buyer and a deadline was given last week for interested parties to put an offer in.

With the EFL demanding proof of funds that Derby can finish the season, it’s a crucial period for the East Midlands outfit and BBC journalist Simon Hare has shared a somewhat positive update on the situation today.

“I’m told that #dcfc administrators are privately assuring people that “bids” have been received, they are “clarifying” matters and a preferred bidder will be named “later this week.” Hopefully that will assure the EFL and PB status will see an injection of funds.”

Mike Ashley had thought to be the leading contender to finalise a takeover according to reports over the weekend.

The verdict

This would be good news for Derby fans, although unfortunately they have heard all of this before so they won’t be getting carried away at all.

That’s not to say this won’t be different but the administrators have constantly given timeframes that haven’t been accurate in the past.

So, all connected to the Rams will be waiting to see how this plays out but it’s clear they need something to happen quickly as their situation is becoming increasingly desperate.

