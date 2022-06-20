Fresh development shared as Derby County takeover saga continues

Andy Appleby is not joining forces with Steve Morgan as he looks to buy Derby County.

The two businessmen are both known to be interested in doing a deal for the Rams after Chris Kirchner’s failure to finalise an agreement having been previously named as a preferred bidder.

Since his bid was withdrawn, the administrators have been on the lookout for a new party, with Appleby and Morgan both in the frame.

And, it had been suggested over the weekend that the two would come together to try and purchase the Rams.

However, Derbyshire Live have provided an update this afternoon that suggests this won’t be the case, as Appleby is determined to sort out a deal for the club on his own.

They add that talks between Quantuma and Appleby are ongoing and he is seen as a serious contender to buy the club.

Mike Ashley is also in the running, with the clock ticking for Derby as they try to get the situation sorted ahead of the new season, which is due to start at the end of July.

The verdict

It would’ve been quite surprising to see the two join forces, particularly because they both wanted it outright and it could’ve created problems down the line in terms of finances and decision making.

Yet, it appears it won’t be happening now, although most Derby fans will simply want the deal to get sorted.

Appleby seems ready to be able to do it off his own back and it will be interesting to see how this plays out as you would expect further developments to be shared moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.