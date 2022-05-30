Fresh development shared as Derby County takeover edges nearer

Chris Kirchner is still on course to complete his takeover of Derby County, although official confirmation may not come until Wednesday now.

It had been hoped that the American businessman would finalise the deal to buy the Rams tomorrow. However, whilst there are no concerns about whether it will go through, the administrators Quantuma released a statement, as shared by reporter Elias Burke, that revealed an announcement may not come until later in the week.

“The joint administrators of Derby County Football Club can confirm that very good progress has been made in respect of the sale of the business and the assets of the club to Mr Chris Kirchner.

“Whilst it was to be hoped that completion of this would have been achieved tomorrow (31st May), there is a possibility that completion may be delayed until 1st June. We would like to reassure all stakeholders but specifically all staff, players and fans that we fully expect completion to happen within the revised timescales set out above.”

Boss Wayne Rooney has been in contact with Kirchner regularly throughout the process and is expected to be very busy in the market once the takeover goes through, as he looks to build a squad that can win promotion from League One.

The verdict

This is not the news that Derby fans wanted and some will probably be thinking ‘here we go again’, but that’s not the case as it seems there is nothing to worry about.

Ultimately, it’s just about the takeover going through, and the statement from the administrators has confirmed that it will go through, so it’s now sorting it all out.

So, Wednesday could now be the day and all connected to Derby will be so relieved when this is finally all done, allowing them to look forward.

