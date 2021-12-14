Fresh development shared as Derby County seek takeover deal

Derby County’s administrators are set to name their preferred bidder next week, as they remain confident a sale will go through.

#dcfc update: Quantuma close to naming preferred bidder, but not until next wk at earliest. In talks with 3 parties: Kirchner group, a local consortium with former chairman/owner Peter Gadsby involved + 1 other. Still numerous factors to consider, but Quantuma confident of sale — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 14, 2021

The Rams have had a torrid time off the pitch for years now, with the club forced to enter administration back in September, which brought a 12 point deduction.

Further financial problems resulted in another nine point penalty, meaning relegation to League One seems inevitable for Wayne Rooney’s side.

However, the main issue for all connected to the club is sorting out the ownership, with the administrators, Quantuma, tasked with finding a buyer.

And, after weeks of speculation, the search is narrowing down, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed there are three actively interested parties, and a key decision on who is the preferred option should be named in the next seven days.

Kirchner has made no secret of his interest, with Rooney thought to be keen on the American businessman taking over.

The verdict

This is good news for Derby fans in the sense that it shows progress has been made, even if the supporters would’ve wanted things done slightly quicker.

But, these things do take time and the fact there is plenty of interest in the club, despite their struggles, shows the potential and size of Derby.

Now, it’s about waiting and seeing what developments come in the next week, which will be the next hurdle to overcome on the way to doing a deal.

