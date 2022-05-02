Fresh development shared as Chris Kirchner looks to complete Derby County takeover

Chris Kirchner has confirmed that his prospective takeover of Derby County has been approved by the EFL and he’s hoping to be named as the new owner later this week.

The American businessman was named as the preferred bidder to buy the Rams last month and he has been working on finalising the deal since.

And, in an update shared to supporters on Twitter, Kirchner revealed that the final hurdle to overcome is on Thursday, which should then lead to him taking charge of the club.

“All approved except for the purchase agreement and the membership agreement (for the league membership of the club that I’ll assume) which will be done Thursday with the EFL board. I’m coming over for that in person.”

That will be a major relief for all connected to Derby, who are desperate for this deal to go through to allow them to look to a more positive future.

Boss Wayne Rooney has already made it clear that he will remain in charge in League One if Kirchner does take over, with the two having had productive talks.

The verdict

This is another positive step for Derby fans because they have been nervously waiting for this to get sorted and now the end is in sight.

Kirchner deserves credit for the way he has communicated with the fans throughout this process, as it has ensured they know what’s going on and given them an idea of when things will happen.

Now, it’s about waiting until the end of this week when it appears it should all be sorted, with Derby County under new ownership.

