Fresh development shared as Brentford & Newcastle target Nottingham Forest player

Brentford have made a new offer for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson as they look to beat Newcastle United to the signing of the attacker.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding for the Reds this season, with his winner against rivals Derby County last time out the sixth league goal of the campaign for Johnson.

However, with 18 months left on his contract, there are doubts about his long-term future and the Bees’ interest in the player is well known as they’ve seen offers turned down for the youngster this month.

And, The Independent have revealed that the Premier League outfit have gone in with an improved bid for Johnson as they look to get ahead of the Magpies who are yet to make a formal move for the player. Crucially though, the update does report that the new offer is below the £20m valuation that Forest have for their academy graduate.

Losing Johnson would be a major blow for Forest as they are firmly in the hunt for promotion under Steve Cooper, with the new boss having transformed the team since his appointment.

Despite the speculation, Johnson is in the XI as Forest take on Barnsley this evening.

The verdict

This is worrying for Forest because they are in the mix to go up this season and losing Johnson would certainly hinder their chances of winning promotion.

But, the contract issue means this is a complicated situation and they have to consider a good offer if a new deal can’t be agreed.

So, this is one that will run until the deadline but Johnson proved on Saturday that he isn’t distracted by the transfer talk and he will hope to continue his fine form against the Tykes this season.

