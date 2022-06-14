Fresh development shared as Bournemouth & Nottingham Forest chase midfielder

Bournemouth look set to win the transfer battle to land Joe Rothwell on a free transfer.

The midfielder enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign for Blackburn Rovers last time out, scoring three goals and registering ten assists as they pushed for a play-off place, although they ultimately came up short.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer, it always felt inevitable he would depart once the Lancashire side failed to go up.

That’s proven to be the case, with Rothwell on the lookout for a new club, and Fulham, Nottingham Forest and the Cherries, the latter who tried to sign the player in January, were all thought to be keen.

And, according to Football Insider, it’s Scott Parker’s side who are likely to finalise a deal for Rothwell, with the club in ‘advanced talks’ to get it over the line in the coming weeks.

That will be a good start to the window for Bournemouth, who are expected to be busy as they prepare for life back in the top-flight.

The verdict

It’s clear that Parker needs to bring in reinforcements to improve the squad and whilst Rothwell won’t necessarily go straight in the XI, he will bring more depth and quality to the group.

So, to get a player like that on a free transfer is smart business and it would be a coup for Bournemouth to get the midfielder over their fellow newly-promoted sides.

This seems at an advanced stage and it will be interesting to see what other deals the club get done ahead of the new season.

