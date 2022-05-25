Fresh development shared as Blackburn step up search for new boss

Blackburn have held talks with Carlos Carvalhal about their vacant managerial position, with the experienced coach on the shortlist to take over.

The 56-year-old has left Braga following the end of the season and he is now on the lookout for his next role after doing a good job over the years with the Portuguese top-flight side.

And, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Carvalhal has held talks with key Rovers figures about succeeding Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward, as the update does state that there is interest from South America and the Middle East in the former Sheffield Wednesday boss, although the fact he has held talks shows Carvalhal is interested in moving to Blackburn.

Fans will know all about the manager, as, along with the Owls, he had a spell in charge of Swansea City in English football.

He is best known for his time at Hillsborough though, as he took Wednesday to within one game of the Premier League in 2016 when they lost to Hull City in the play-off final.

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

The verdict

This is good news for Blackburn supporters as you would imagine that most fans would love Carvalhal to take over considering his CV.

Of course, there is still work to do as this update suggests they’ve only had talks, but that is a positive step and Rovers fans will hope they have been productive.

Either way, the club need to make a decision soon, ensuring the new man can come in and get to work ahead of what’s sure to be a very busy pre-season where you would expect a high turnover of players.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.