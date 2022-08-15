Fresh development shared as Birmingham City, West Brom & Middlesbrough eye move for Manchester United player

Birmingham City are in advanced talks to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United, although West Brom and Middlesbrough are also keen.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Old Trafford and he has been involved in the first-team squad over the past few months, although he hasn’t managed to break into the XI under Erik Ten Hag.

Therefore, a loan move is likely to be lined up, and it had been claimed that Mejbri was poised to join Blues.

However, in an update shared by The Athletic, they have said that whilst John Eustace’s side are ‘winning the race’ to sign the player, there is interest from Boro and Albion, with the Premier League side yet to make a final decision on Mejbri.

But, they do state that United are keen to sort the future of the Tunisian international quickly, so a decision is likely to be made in the coming days.

All three clubs are keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the deadline, with West Brom thought to be in the market for a midfielder after loaning Alex Mowatt to Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

Whoever does sign Mejbri will be getting an exciting talent and a player who could make a big impact in the Championship this season.

So, you can understand why the three clubs are all keen and it will be a good signing for whoever wins the race for the player.

From United’s perspective, they will just want Mejbri to get game time regularly and that’s perhaps why Birmingham are seen as the best option, but either way this is something that should be sorted quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.