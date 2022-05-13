Fresh development shared as big-money Fulham transfer set to go through

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa will complete a €15m permanent transfer to Napoli from Fulham in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder joined the Italian giants on an initial loan deal following the Cottagers relegation to the Championship 12 months ago, and he has gone on to enjoy a fine season in Serie A.

Despite that, it had been previously claimed that Napoli would look to negotiate the €15m fee that they could buy Zambo Anguissa for as part of the deal.

However, reports from Il Mattino have now confirmed that’s not the case, with the club prepares to fork out that sum to get the transfer complete.

The 26-year-old has been a regular for Napoli this season, featuring in 23 league games, with injury restricting the impact he has been able to make.

Nevertheless, the Cameroon international has impressed, helping Luciano Spalletti’s side to push for the title, and whilst they’ve fallen short in terms of winning the league, they will be playing Champions League football next season.

Marco Silva will hope to use the funds from Zambo Anguissa’s sale to help improve his Fulham squad following promotion to the Premier League.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise that Napoli are going to push through with this deal because it’s a very good bit of business from their perspective, as the fee mentioned isn’t that much in the modern game.

For Fulham, they have enough options in central midfield and you can be sure that Silva wants to add his own midfielder to the group.

So, this looks like it’s a deal that suits all parties and it will be interesting to see what other business is done at Craven Cottage after promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.