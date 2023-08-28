Highlights Bayern Munich is monitoring Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, adding to the list of clubs interested in the defensive midfielder.

Ndidi's form has declined in the past 18 months, and Leicester may be open to selling him due to his contract situation and the need to reduce the wage bill.

Leicester City's new manager, Enzo Maresca, has made changes to the team's style of play, which has affected Ndidi's role in the squad. However, Leicester has been performing well this season, winning all their games so far in the Championship.

Bayern Munich remain interested in Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, who is also on the radar of Nottingham Forest ahead of the transfer deadline.

Wilfred Ndidi faces uncertain Leicester City future

The Nigerian international joined the Foxes in January 2017, and he was a huge player during what was a successful period for the club after his arrival.

However, Ndidi struggled for form in the past 18 months after a few injury issues, and he wasn’t at his best, along with many of his teammates, as Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old still has a good reputation due to his performances over the years, and it always seemed likely that he would have suitors.

That has proven to be the case, with a host of clubs having been linked with the player over the past few weeks, with Forest thought to be leading the chase most recently.

But, they may not get a clear run at Ndidi, as Football Insider has revealed that Bayern Munich are also monitoring the defensive midfielder.

Bayern Munich keen on Wilfred Ndidi

Thomas Tuchel has made no secret of the fact that he wants a new number six in ahead of the deadline, but with the German champions having splashed out on Harry Kane this summer, it remains to be seen whether they can afford to go big again.

Therefore, Ndidi is seen as a more realistic option, and the report states that he is on Bayern Munich’s radar.

Obviously the chance to join the German giants will appeal to Ndidi, but it remains to be seen whether they formalise this interest with a bid.

Will Leicester City sell Wilfred Ndidi?

The appointment of Enzo Maresca has resulted in major changes at Leicester, with the Italian changing the style of play, which hasn’t exactly helped Ndidi.

The former Genk man has featured in all four Championship games so far, including three starts, but he is no longer a hugely influential figure.

Harry Winks is the preferred option in front of the back four, with his passing ability key to the way Maresca wants to build up. That has meant Ndidi is playing further forward, and whilst he is still contributing to the team getting results, he hasn’t been at his best in the opening weeks of the campaign.

With that in mind, Leicester would be open to a sale, but the biggest factor is the contract situation of Ndidi.

His deal at the King Power Stadium expires next year, so Leicester know this is the last chance to get a fee for the player. Plus, he’s sure to be a high earner, meaning his departure will help reduce the wage bill, which the hierarchy will welcome considering the club are back in the Championship.

What next for Leicester City?

There’s plenty of speculation surrounding Leicester’s squad, and Maresca will no doubt be pleased when the window shuts, so he knows what he’s working with on the pitch.

The new boss has done a fantastic job so far, with the Foxes winning every game so far this season, including four on the bounce in the league, to top the Championship.

They are back in action against Hull City on Saturday, with the transfer deadline at 11pm the night before.