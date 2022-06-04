Fresh development shared as Barnsley plan further talks with another managerial candidate

Michael Duff is set for talks with Barnsley on Monday over their vacant managerial position.

The Tykes made the decision to sack Poya Asbaghi after they were relegated from the Championship in April, and a host of names have been linked with the role since then.

Duff has been one of those, with the 44-year-old on their radar following the excellent job he has done with Cheltenham Town, having won promotion with them to League One before recording a mid-table finish last time out.

Whilst Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is another in the mix, reporter Jon Palmer revealed that Duff is set for talks with the hierarchy at Oakwell in the coming days.

“Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff is due to speak to Barnsley on Monday.”

That would be a big worry for all connected to the Robins, with Duff a hero at the club for what he did as a player and the job he has done in the past few years.

Whoever does take over Barnsley will be expected to build a team that is capable of winning promotion next season.

The verdict

This has been a fairly lengthy process by Barnsley and it’s slightly surprising they don’t have one clear name in mind to take over, with Hasselbaink and Duff seemingly the frontrunners.

In truth, if they appoint either of those it would be a smart decision as they’ve both shown they’re good managers at League One level, working at clubs on a budget.

For Cheltenham, they will be desperate for Duff to stay for now, even if there will be an acceptance that he is destined for bigger things in the future.

