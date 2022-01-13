Fresh development shared as Aston Villa seek transfer swoop for current Sheffield United player

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Robin Olsen as they look to sign the keeper who is currently at Sheffield United.

Aston Villa have an agreement on personal terms with Robin Olsen. Sheffield United have not decided yet whether to let him go or not. 🔴 #AVFC Olsen loan would eventually be terminated – and so he’d join Aston Villa on loan until end of the season. But it’s not full agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

The Sweden international joined the Blades on a season-long loan from AS Roma in the summer and he has gone on to play 11 games in the Championship before suffering an injury that has kept him out since mid-November.

However, it appears he could’ve played his last game for the Yorkshire side, with Villa known to be keen to bring Olsen in to provide cover for Emi Martinez.

And, in a fresh development this evening, reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks with the player and the Premier League side have gone well, with the Blades now seemingly needing to agree to end Olsen’s loan at Bramall Lane for it to go through.

The verdict

The fact this move has got this far suggests Olsen wants the move and you can’t imagine that Sheffield United will stand in his way.

In truth, he hasn’t always convinced, whilst Wes Foderingham has done well on the whole since he came into the XI, so even though a new keeper will be required to provide competition, it’s not an area of huge concern.

You would expect that the Blades will be on the lookout for a replacement and when they find their man, this is a transfer that should happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.