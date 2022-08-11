Fresh development shared after Rangers man linked with Burnley transfer

Burnley are no longer interested in Rangers forward Fashion Sakala after the price they were quoted for the player was considered too much.

The Zambian international enjoyed a good first season in Scotland, scoring nine league goals and helping the team to the Europa League final where they were beaten on penalties by Frankfurt.

However, a busy transfer window at Ibrox has seen Sakala fall down the pecking order, with the 25-year-old yet to feature in the four competitive games Rangers have played.

Therefore, a move had been suggested, with reports claiming Burnley are keen to bring the attacker to Turf Moor.

But, in a fresh update, the Athletic have revealed that whilst there was genuine interest from the Clarets, they have ‘moved on’ after it became apparent the £2-4m they were prepared to pay for Sakala was not enough.

As well as that, the update claims the former Oostende man is set to be part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad this season.

Burnley instead turned their attention to Nathan Tella, who is close to signing on loan from Southampton.

The verdict

Kompany was clearly looking for a direct, quick forward option and you can see why Sakala was a player they considered, as he does have those qualities.

Yet, the signing of Tella means this isn’t one they’re going to pursue, although you could argue that Sakala’s versatility means he would still be a good addition.

But, they appear to have made their decision and they are right to not overpay, with the focus now surely on bringing in a new number nine.

