Fresh development shared after Bristol City linked with experienced player

Bristol City are not expected to bring Marlon Pack back to the club having been previously linked with the midfielder.

The 31-year-old is going to be a free agent in the coming weeks as Cardiff confirmed the player would be released in the summer. And, it had been suggested that a return to Ashton Gate could be on the cards.

However, reporter Gregor MacGregor revealed that whilst Nigel Pearson has considered a move for the player, it’s not something that is expected to happen.

“Hearing “very unlikely” that former midfielder Marlon Pack comes back to Ashton Gate. Has other offers. Interest in him from the Robins not dead but looks an unlikely one. City have been speaking to a few central defensive midfielders.”

The Robins are expected to be active in the market as Pearson looks to strengthen his squad following an inconsistent campaign.

Both Portsmouth and Shrewsbury have been also credited with an interest in Pack, who departs Cardiff after three years in Wales, during which time he made over 100 appearances for the Bluebirds.

The verdict

You wouldn’t expect the Bristol City fans to be too disappointed with this, as whilst Pack is a good professional who would offer squad depth, it wasn’t a signing that would’ve excited the support.

This summer is going to be tough for the Robins as we know they’re on a budget due to their financial situation.

So, whilst Pack would’ve appealed as a free agent, there are better options out there and the player can look to find a club where he will play every week, which wouldn’t be the case at Bristol City.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.