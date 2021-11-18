Fresh development regarding West Brom’s Dara O’Shea announced

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea has been handed a three-match ban by the FA following an inquiry into an incident that occurred in the Baggies’ victory over Peterborough in August.

Valerien Ismael’s side were 1-0 victors at London Road thanks to a late Semi Ajayi goal which caused wild celebrations from the visiting fans.

It was alleged that Republic of Ireland international O’Shea got into an altercation with a steward following Ajayi’s winner but after being charged with misconduct.

The 22-year-old denied using improper or violent conduct in the incident but an independent panel has found O’Shea guilty.

O’Shea must now serve a three-match ban and has been fined £7,500 for his role in the incident – however he is currently on the sidelines after suffering an injury on international duty back in September against Portugal.

A fractured ankle means that O’Shea will be out for at least two more months and the fact his ban comes into effect immediately means that he won’t need to sit out any extra games when he has recovered.

The Verdict

The fine isn’t ideal for O’Shea but the ban seems pretty pointless on the face of it.

Handing a ban to an injured player seems like a bit of a waste of time but West Brom will be happy enough with the outcome.

Now O’Shea just has to focus on his recovery – it’s been two-and-a-half months since he picked up his injury and if the timeline is to be believed then at the earliest he could be back at the start of January.

That’s an optimistic outlook on things and with West Brom’s form being inconsistent recently they could really do with him back soon to solidify the club’s back-line.