Fresh development in QPR transfer saga as new agreement secured for Celtic target

QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is reportedly set to join Fenerbahce within the next 48 hours with the two clubs having reached a new agreement over a permanent deal.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, it always looked likely the 23-year-old’s future would be decided in the current window and Fenerbahce confirmed earlier this month he had signed a pre-contract with the Turkish club.

Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz Queens Park Rangers forması giyen 23 yaşındaki kanat oyuncusu Bright Osayi-Samuel ile 2021-2022 sezonundan başlamak üzere, 4 sezon için anlaşmaya varmıştır.

Transfer ile ilgili ayrıntılar önümüzdeki günlerde duyurulacaktır.

According to Football Insider, however, the R’s have been keen to negotiate a deal that sees him leave this month rather than at the end of the season in the hope of being better compensated for the deal.

The report claims that such an agreement has now been reached between the two clubs, with Osayi-Samuel given the green light to fly to Turkey and complete the move over the next 48 hours.

The value of the deal is unclear but it is understood that the west London club had been negotiating a £750,000 fee previously.

It is believed that the player turned down offers from Celtic and Rangers to move to secure the move to Turkey.

Osayi-Samuel, who joined the R’s from Blackpool in 2017, has agreed to a contract that will keen him at Fenerbahce until the summer of 2025.

He leaves the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium having scored 13 times and added 13 assists in his 115 appearances, with his most impressive contributions coming in the last 18 months.

The Verdict

Having not signed a new contract ahead of January, it always seemed as though the 23-year-old’s future would be decided this month one way or another.

It seems he is on the move but director of football Les Ferdinand seems to have negotiated a deal that sees them better compensated for his exit, though they’ll now be without him for the rest of the season.

Following Ebere Eze’s summer move to Crystal Palace, Mark Warburton has now lost his best two attacking options in back-to-back windows.