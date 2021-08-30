Fresh development in ongoing Swansea, Fulham transfer saga

Swansea City have rejected a bid in the region of £2.25 million for captain Matt Grimes from Fulham and there is no indication whether they will come in with a third offer, according to The Athletic.

Grimes is out of contract next summer and it is understood that there is no prospect of the midfielder signing a new deal with the Swans but he has remained a key player for new boss Russell Martin through the first month of the season.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Craven Cottage throughout the summer and with the end of the window now less than two days away, it seems the west London club have made another move for him.

The Athletic has reported that Fulham have made their second offer for Grimes, which is in the region of £2.25 million but falls short of Swansea’s valuation of their skipper despite his contract situation.

There is said to be no indication at this stage whether or not the Championship leaders will make a third offer for the English midfielder, though it could hinge on the future of Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The Verdict

Things have gone a little quiet concerning Fulham’s pursuit of Grimes in recent weeks but it seems their interest is not done yet and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see them test the Swans’ resolve again before the window slams shut.

So far the South Wales club have stood strong and refused to consider offers below their valuation for the 26-year-old despite the fact they might lose him for nothing next season.

It’s not been the easiest start to the new season for Swansea and there have been clear teething problems in Martin’s regime as the 35-year-old coach tries to get his new squad used to the expansive style of play he favours.

Having changed manager and lost their star forward over the summer, you do feel that keeping hold of their captain can only be a good thing – particularly this late in the window when replacing him will not be easy.

Whether they can continue to turn down seven-figure offers for him while the prospect of losing him for nothing next summer looms remains to be seen.