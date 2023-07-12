Cardiff City had a very disappointing campaign last season, and they will be doing everything they can this summer to right the wrongs.

It is a fresh start at the club as Erol Bulut takes charge of the club for the very first time.

Bulut’s appointment is arguably a very different approach than what they have usually taken when it comes to new managers.

So, while there will be excitement and nerves waiting to see how he does at Cardiff, there will also be pressure on the Turkish manager as Cardiff look to climb away from the relegation zone.

The 48-year-old has already started to make changes to his playing squad, and he will no doubt want more between now and the end of the window.

One player they have been linked with is free agent Aaron Ramsey, with the latest reports suggesting they were in talks about a deal.

However, the Bluebirds could have suffered a potential blow in any deal, as the midfielder is expected to join up with Nice in pre-season next week, as reported by The Sun.

What is Aaron Ramsey’s current situation?

The 32-year-old became a free agent this summer after leaving Ligue 1 side OGC Nice after a season at the club.

Ramsey played 34 times for the French club, scoring one goal and registering three assists. The Welshman was an important player for the club, playing in the league 27 times and playing five UEFA Europa Conference League games.

However, Ramsey failed to agree to new terms with the club over a long-term deal and now finds himself without a club.

This is the first time in Ramsey’s career this has happened, as he’s always been assigned to a club.

Ramsey has struggled for regular game time in the last few seasons, at Juventus and Rangers, but last season with Nice was the first time he played a decent number of games in a season.

It then emerged last week that Cardiff have held talks with the 32-year-old about re-joining the club where it all started for him.

Ramsey left Cardiff at just 16 to join Arsenal in 2008, and 15 years later, there has been mention of a sensational return.

The Welshman wants to continue playing football, as he is now the captain of his country, Wales.

What is the latest development in Aaron Ramsey’s situation?

However, Cardiff could have potentially suffered a blow in their pursuit, as it has now emerged that Ramsey is going to join up with Nice next week in their pre-season.

There is speculation as to whether Ramsey remains under contract with the French club, as they included him on the list of players to return to pre-season training next week.

The Sun adds that talks are continuing between Ramsey and Cardiff, but if the midfielder is under contract, it could scupper any hopes of Cardiff signing the player, as Nice may demand a fee too large for the Welsh club.

However, what could work in Cardiff’s favour is that the midfielder is keen to play his football closer to home with his family in south Wales.