Fresh development hints at QPR’s plan for 12-goal talent as Sheffield Wednesday interest builds

Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Olamide Shodipo could be with a view to a loan move rather than a permanent deal, according to Yorkshire Live.

Reports emerged in the Sheffield Star last night claiming that the Owls were considering a move for the Queens Park Rangers man as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Shodipo came through the ranks with the Hoops and looked set to establish himself as a first team player at Loftus Road however a series of injuries stopped him from hitting his stride.

At least that was the case until last summer.

The 24-year-old was allowed to leave QPR on loan and completed a move to Oxford United where the winger enjoyed a wonderful season.

Shodipo made 45 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side last term, scoring an impressive 12 goals and providing three assists along the way as Oxford reached the League One play-offs last term.

That form has clearly impressed Mark Warburton with Yorkshire Live claiming that any potential move to Sheffield Wednesday would need to be a loan deal rather than a permanent switch, a hint that QPR would like to keep hold of the player for the upcoming season.

The verdict

Olamide Shodipo is in a very strong position this summer.

After a few frustrating seasons early in his career it seems that the 24-year-old is finally starting to fulfill his potential following a rather impressive campaign with Oxford United.

Sheffield Wednesday are clearly keen to bring the player in to the club, but with a deal looking more likely to be a loan deal it certainly hints that QPR would prefer not to lose the player on a permanent deal.

If Shodipo can enjoy another big season next time around then I’m sure that QPR will be looking to give him a chance in the first team.