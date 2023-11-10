The January transfer window is still almost two months away, but the speculation has already begun on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future.

Leeds fans are probably only just recovering from the rollercoaster that was the Gnonto transfer saga in the month of August, where he refused to play for the club for three matches in succession amid significant interest and offers from Everton.

In the end though, Gnonto backed down and apologised, leading to his re-integregation into Daniel Farke's squad, but now reports suggest that United will accept the right offer for the winger in January because he's not a regular starter anymore, according to Football Insider.

Why has Wilfried Gnonto not been starting for Leeds United regularly this season?

Going into the 2023-24 season, many expected Gnonto to be a star player for Leeds in the Championship if he were to stay at the club - which wasn't a given after the events of August.

Therefore, it's probably a surprise to see that out of the nine league matches he has been available for selection, the 20-year-old has only started six times.

Such is his talent, Gnonto was thrown straight back into the starting 11 following the stand-off he had with the club in the transfer window, but following his return to fitness following ankle surgery, he has only started in one of Leeds' four matches.

That came in the 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City, with Leeds winning the other three games where he came off the bench as a substitute, and the form of both Crysencio Summerville and Dan James has been a significant factor in Gnonto's reduced game-time in recent weeks.

There is a feeling now that Leeds do not need him as much as they did a few months ago when they would not sell at all costs, but it's always nice to have strength in depth and that is what the pint-sized attacker provides.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's contract situation with Leeds United?

According to an article from Leeds reporter Phil Hay of The Athletic, there was significant hope among the top brass at Elland Road that after the summer transfer saga that unfolded, Gnonto would re-affirm his commitment to the club by penning an extended contract.

Despite Gnonto having three-and-a-half years left on his deal going into the January transfer window, having penned a deal in 2022 until June 2027, but the young Italian is probably on a smaller wage compared to some of his other team-mates considering he came from Swiss side Zurich with not that much senior experience.

The contract talks hope from Leeds hasn't been followed up on by Gnonto though, with the forward and his agent yet to open up talks in regards to extending his stay with the club.

And that is said to be the reason why reports in both England and Italy are linking Gnonto with a January transfer away, and whilst there may or may not be truth in the rumours that he has asked to depart the club, Farke swerving the question this week only adds fuel to the fire.