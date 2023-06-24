Leicester City and Juventus are reported to be arranging a 'new meeting' in the coming days as they look to put an end to the transfer saga involving Belgian international full-back Timothy Castagne.

Reports from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb via SportWitness state that Castagne is excited about the potential prospect of joining the prestigious 36-time Serie A winners, and the Italian outlet believe the deal could "take off" once a handful of current problems are resolved.

What is the latest in Juventus' pursuit of Timothy Castagne?

With Juve hopeful of finalising a deal in the coming days, the main stumbling block around the deal remains the price tag set at €15M.

The Italian club has labelled such a price tag for the 27-year-old as "excessive" but are confident in their ambition to reduce the price. This was reported last week by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Therefore, a meeting has been arranged to resolve the main problems.

Furthermore, as well as the two clubs being set to hold a meeting, there is reported to be a confidence between the parties that a deal can indeed be done, which is a positive development considering until now, all that has been reported is that Leicester value their player too highly, and that Juventus want a cut-price deal.

Premier League runners-up Arsenal had also been linked with Castagne in recent weeks, but such rumours of the Belgian swapping the East Midlands for North London have died down since.

Regardless of the potential fee, the outcome will leave Leicester with a loss on the money they spent on bringing Castagne to the King Power Stadium from fellow Serie A side Atalanta in 2020 which was in the region of £17.2 million.

Since making the move to the Premier League, the right-back has made 112 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, scoring on five occasions. He featured in all but one of last season's league games under Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith, but ultimately couldn't help the club stave off relegation.

What has Castagne had to say on his Leicester City future?

Whilst on Belgium duty for the recent European Championship qualifiers, Castagne played his cards close to his chest when questioned by the media about his future.

"I'll see what happens in the future,”

“A decision will be made. It's delicate, of course. You could wait for a top club to arrive, but what if it doesn't come? I'm not thinking about that yet."

Leicester fans have already become resigned to a mass exodus of star players leaving after they were relegated back to the Championship with the most expensively assembled squad to ever finish inside the drop zone.

As this deal looks to be viewed from the outside as a 'when, not if' alongside the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, it will finally give Enzo Maresca the chance to focus on assembling a squad ahead of the club's local derby opener against Coventry City on August 6th.