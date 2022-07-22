Fresh development detailed in Leeds, Millwall deal

Millwall have an option to buy in the loan deal that has seen Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton join them for the 2022/23 Championship season, according to London News Online.

Shackleton became the Lions’ fifth signing of the summer window, and their second from Leeds following Charlie Cresswell’s move, when he was announced earlier this month.

The 22-year-old gives Gary Rowett some added depth in central midfield and it seems his move could be made permanent next summer should he prove a success.

London News Online has reported that Millwall have structured the loan deal from Leeds to include an option to buy Shackleton at the end of the season.

The Lions have been burnt in the past by not agreeing such clauses and seeing impressive loan signings join other Championship clubs – as was the case with both Jayson Molumby and Dan Ballard.

Millwall play their final pre-season game against Ipswich Town tomorrow and the friendly may shed further light on whether Shackleton is part of Rowett’s first choice midfield with George Honeyman, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, George Evans, and Ryan Leonard his other options.

The Verdict

This looks some bit of business from a Millwall perspective.

Shackleton was highly rated by Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds and rarely looked out of place when he got his chance with the senior side so he should be a quality midfielder back at Championship level.

Including an option to buy is a low-risk move that could pay real dividends down the line and shows that the club have learnt from the mistakes they made with Molumby and Ballard.

It would not be a surprise to see Shackleton quickly become a popular figure at The Den this season – even if he takes homegrown talent Mitchell’s place in the side.