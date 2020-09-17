Fresh development could see Palace beat Leeds, Villa and West Ham in race for EFL man

Crystal Palace are hoping to use the funds from the impending sale of striker Alexander Sørloth to help them win the race for Brentford winger Said Benrahma, according to The Guardian.

Benrahma lit up the Championship last season as he scored 17 times and added 10 assists – playing a key role as the Bees made it to the play-off final.

The 25-year-old has not been short of suitors this summer with the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United, and West Ham United reportedly keen but it seems Palace are hoping their latest bit of business could help them win the race for him.

The Guardian has reported that the south London club are set to split the £20 million that RB Leipzig have agreed to pay for Sørloth with Trabzonspor, who were due to take the forward back on loan with an option to buy this summer.

It is understood that the Norway international is expected to complete his move to the Bundesliga outfit before the weekend, which may speed up Palace’s push for Benrahma.

The report claims that the Eagles have held talks with Brentford over the past few days but have so far been unwilling to match the valuation of the winger.

It is believed that Palace’s move for the Algerian does not rely on Wilfried Zaha leaving the club, though the 27-year-old’s representatives are trying to secure a move.

The Verdict

Ever since Brentford lost the play-off final it has seemed a matter of when and not if, Benrahma seals a move to the Premier League – emphasised by the Algerian’s absence from the Bees side this season.

Clubs have been queueing up for him this summer and it appears that the sale of Sørloth may give Palace the boost they need to win the race for him.

That would be a fantastic signing for the Eagles as alongside another of their summer signings, Ebere Eze, Benrahma was one of the most exciting players in the Championship last season and should give their attacking some added firepower.