Fresh details shared as Derby County face up to player decision

Derby County have until mid-January to decide whether they want to bring Jack Marriott back from his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker joined the Owls on a temporary basis back in October, but he managed just seven appearances, without scoring, before suffering a calf injury.

As a result, Marriott hasn’t featured since the start of November, and he has gone back to Derby for treatment on the injury, which he has nearly recovered from.

Despite that, there are still doubts as to what the rest of the campaign holds for the attacker, particularly because both clubs have changed managers since the deal was struck.

And, Yorkshire Live have revealed that the Rams have 11 days to make a decision on whether they will recall Marriott.

Whilst the initial agreement was for the season, Derby had a recall clause put in the deal which can be activated until mid-January.

The two clubs met on New Years Day, with Wednesday winning 1-0, a result which saw the Owls leapfrog Derby, who fell into the relegation zone on goal difference.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

This is a big decision for Derby, although it would be a surprise if they let Marriott stay at Hillsborough considering the two clubs are in a relegation battle together.

Obviously, Phillip Cocu’s dismissal does change things at Derby, and Wayne Rooney may be a fan of the player.

Ultimately, the outcome will be known in the next week, so it will be interesting to see what happens and there’s no doubt Marriott will want to know where his future lies.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.