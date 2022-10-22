Fresh details of goalkeeper’s recent agreement with Sheffield Wednesday emerge

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles has signed a three-year contract with Sheffield Wednesday, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Having joined the Owls from Manchester City back in 2021, the 17-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise since moving to Yorkshire.

Charles has already been training with Darren Moore’s first team squad, while also being capped at Under 17s and Under 19s level by Northern Ireland, as well as training with their senior squad last month.

Wednesday therefore secured themselves a major boost earlier this month, when they announced that the teenager had put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the League One club, although the length of the deal was not disclosed at the time.

Now it seems as though that new contract, is one that will keep him at Hillsborough for quite some time to come.

According to this latest update, this latest deal that Charles has signed with Wednesday, is one that is set to run for three years.

As a result, the goalkeeper’s future with the Owls, is now secured until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

A three-year deal for Charles looks like being a smart piece of business for Sheffield Wednesday.

Securing him to a contract of that length, means they have plenty of time to assess his long term potential to make an impact for the club, without being under any pressure of losing him.

Charles meanwhile, will still be at a very early stage of his career when this deal expires, meaning he is noot going to be too restricted in terms of his prospects across the whole of his time in the game.

It does however, give him more security as he looks to breakthrough at senior level, so this agreement does appear to suit all involved.