Fresh details of Garry Monk’s exit from Birmingham City emerge

Birmingham City’s decision to part company with Garry Monk last summer was partly to do with the manager’s decision to overlook blooding teenager Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has burst onto the scene this season at St Andrew’s and Monk’s successor, Pep Clotet, has given the midfielder the chance to shine in the Championship.

Now, Bellingham is set for Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga, as per The Athletic, but that same report details how the emergence of the midfielder in Birmingham caused problems for Monk.

The Athletic state that Monk was put under pressure to play Bellingham, but it was the manager’s preference to hold him back until the 2019/20 campaign. Ultimately, Monk left St Andrew’s ahead of the season’s start, with his disagreement with the board over Bellingham cited as one reason for that departure.

Clotet, who has now departed Birmingham as well, blooded Bellingham and this season, he’s made 38 appearances in the Championship, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

For Monk, he’s across the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, with his squad at Hillsborough drifting towards a mid-table finish with two games of the season still to play.

The Verdict

Monk did some really good work with Birmingham and when he departed it was obvious that something had happened off-field to lead to his exit.

Of course, there will be more to it than his reluctance to blood Bellingham, but now it has been revealed that it did play a part.

Ultimately, Bellingham or Birmingham haven’t been stung by Monk’s decision and the midfielder is on the verge of a great move, which benefits Birmingham financially.

However, the fact it burnt bridges with Monk is slightly disappointing.

