The next face out of the exit door of Leeds United is set to be confirmed in the very near future.

Many senior United faces have departed so far in the transfer window, with a lot of those leaving on loan instead of permanently.

The only significant full-time exit has been Rodrigo, with the Spanish international striker sealing a switch to Al-Rayyan of Qatar, but there have been temporary exits for Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen - some of which have options to make the deals permanent next year.

Now, Max Wober is set to follow them all out of the door in West Yorkshire - despite only signing for the club in early January.

The Austrian defender was a Jesse Marsch signing earlier in the year as the club paid £11 million to Red Bull Salzburg for his services, with the 25-year-old going on to play 16 times in the Premier League for the Whites as they were relegated from the top flight.

Wober is now one of many senior players who have been allowed to depart the club, and it is German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach who are set to sign the Austria international.

However, it will not be a permanent deal as a loan move was agreed earlier in the week, per The Athletic, and more details are coming out regarding the move.

How much will Borussia Monchengladbach pay for Max Wober?

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Monchengladbach are set to pay just a €500,000 (£428,000) loan fee to take Wober on loan for the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

That is also presuming that the German outfit cover his wages as well, but it still a small sum to pay for a player that cost Leeds an eight-figure fee nearly seven months ago.

Is there a permanent option in the deal?

Per Plettenberg, there is not set to be an option to buy in the deal, meaning that next summer Wober will return to Elland Road - unless the two clubs can thrash out a fee next year if he performs well in the Bundesliga.

Leeds will be hoping though that Wober does play well for Monchengladbach as it means they could end up clawing back the £11 million they splashed out in the first place - whether that is from the German outfit or another club willing to take him on.

Wober initially wasn't expected to be one of the departures from Elland Road this summer and looked to be firmly in new head coach Daniel Farke's plans, but things can change very quickly in football.

The left-sided defender is now set to undergo a medical with Monchengladbach and the deal should be announced as confirmed on Monday, which will get one more player off the wage bill at Elland Road and open up new possibilites to defenders already at the club - such as Charlie Cresswell - or it will perhaps give Farke room to manouevre in the transfer market.