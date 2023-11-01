Reading FC fans may eventually get their wish of a new owner of their club - but it may not be in the immediate future.

However, there will be probably relief to know that the next custodian of the Royals will not be British businessman William Storey.

Since it was revealed that Yongge and his team were seeking out external investment for the club, Storey has been prominent in discussions, but many have been wary of him after his attempts to purchase both Sunderland and Coventry City in recent years fell flat.

Skepticism has been surrounding Storey long before his attempts to become part of Reading's ownership, as he was involved in a controversial sponsorship deal with Formula One team Haas Racing back in the 2019 season.

The sponsorship, which was done through Storey's Rich Energy drinks company, was terminated halfway through the 2019 F1 campaign, but the curiosity stems from the lack of Rich Energy products on the market and proof of Storey's actual wealth.

And despite his regular Twitter comments in regards to Reading as a club and claiming that he had an exclusivity agreement with the hierarchy, Storey has revealed that he is now not proceeding with his bid to take over the Berkshire outfit along with his investors after claims that due diligence was done and the decision was made thereafter.

However, fresh claims from the Reading FC side of things paint a very different picture in regards to what Storey has said about his bid - if there even was one in the first place.

The truth behind William Storey's bid for Reading FC

The Reading Chronicle's James Earnshaw has dropped somewhat of a bombshell by releasing some new claims about Storey's alleged offer in the wake of him dropping out of the running for the club - and it turns out that all was not what it seemed.

Earnshaw, through his sources, has claimed that Storey did not sign any contracts or exclusivity deals with Reading despite what the businessman has said, and that Storey also never displayed his proof of funds to the Royals hierarchy, as well as not disclosing the names of his investors that he said to have in his team.

It will not be exactly surprising for many Reading fans to hear that, with the BBC's Tim Dellor reporting a number of weeks ago that he believed that Storey's bid for the club would eventually fail, but it now opens up the floor for other candidates.

Who is in the running to buy Reading FC?

Luxembourg-based hedge fund business Genevra Associates, who recently hired ex-Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad, have made a revised offer for the Royals, according to Sky Sports, but it is believed that Yongge's valuation of the club remains too high for most of the interested parties.

That includes Mike Ashley, whose associates took a tour of the club this past weekend after his helicopters landed at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and the ex-Newcastle owner is believed to be interested in striking a deal for the League One strugglers, with American investors also keen too.

With Yongge's valuation of the club believed to be an issue though, it could take Reading going into administration to get a deal done, with another winding-up petition handed to Reading this week by HMRC due to an unpaid tax bill.