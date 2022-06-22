Fresh details emerge regarding Watford’s imminent deal for 25-year-old

Watford are set to pay Sporting Charleroi €5m (£4.3m) in order to secure the services of Vakoun Issouf Bayo this summer, according to a report from La Nouvelle Gazette.

The forward is set to become the Hornets’ first signing of the current transfer window.

As revealed by the Watford Observer earlier this week, the 25-year-old will seal a move to Vicarage Road after agreeing terms to join the Championship side.

It is understood that Issouf Bayo will be brought in to compete for a place in the club’s starting eleven next season.

Watford will no longer be able to call upon the services of Cucho Hernandez and Joshua King in the upcoming term while Emmanuel Dennis has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

In need of a new striker, the Hornets will be hoping that Issouf Bayo will be able to deliver the goods in the Championship.

During the previous campaign, the 25-year-old produced some encouraging performances for Sporting Charleroi.

In the 23 appearances that he made in all competitions for the Belgian outfit, Issouf Bayo managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions whilst he also provided two assists for his team-mates.

The Verdict

Issouf Bayo will be determined to justify the fee that Watford are set to pay for him by producing some encouraging performances later this year.

Barring any late twists, the forward will be announced as a Hornets player in the not-too-distant future.

Sporting Charleroi only opted to trigger their option to buy Issouf Bayo last month and thus are set to make a tidy profit as they purchased him for a reported fee of £1.35m.

Given that Issouf Bayo has yet to play in the Championship during his career, it may initially take him some time to adapt to life in this division.

However, providing that Watford are able to back up this signing by securing the services of some classy operators in the coming weeks, there is no reason why they cannot go on to thrive in the second-tier with Issouf Bayo in their side.