Sheffield Wednesday are not set to make any final decisions regarding the futures of senior members of their squad until they discover what division they are set to play in next season.

Due to their disastrous performance against Peterborough United in the first leg of the play-off semi-final, it is looking extremely likely that the Owls will be playing in League One for another year.

Despite heading into this clash full of confidence following four consecutive victories at this level, Wednesday went on to produce a dismal display at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris sealed a 4-0 victory for Peterborough in last Friday's fixture.

Wednesday will arguably need to produce their best performance of the season in order to have any chance of overturning this deficit at Hillsborough on Thursday.

Which Sheffield Wednesday players are set to be out-of-contract this summer?

A host of the Owls' players are currently facing uncertain futures at the club due to their contract statuses.

Jaden Brown, Lee Gregory, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dominic Iorfa, George Byers, Dennis Adeniran and Callum Paterson's contracts all expire this summer.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Josh Windass, Jack Hunt and Marvin Johnson all have one-year options included as part of their deals.

If these options are triggered by the Owls, the club will automatically extend the stays of these three players until 2024.

However, as it stands, a final decision has yet to be made regarding the futures of these aforementioned individuals.

Speaking to The Star about this stance on contracts, Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: "I think that’s the rightful thing to do.

"There’s been a lot of work that’s gone on behind the scenes, which we’ve got in place, and that’s been a progression for Sheffield Wednesday to have.

"That’s good, and it’s been needed, and we’ve continued that progression in making sure that we’re solid in terms of what’s needed.

"At the push of a button we’re ready to move.

"But at the moment, all of that is on the back burner because I think that’s right to do.

"They’re not knee-jerk reactions, they need time and space, they need discussions.

"And there needs to be respect in coming to those decisions.

"So because of that we’d rather focus on the here and now."

Who is the most likely to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer?

While it would not be at all surprising if Wednesday opt to trigger the options included in the deals of Johnson and Windass, they may opt to part ways with Brown later this year.

Brown has only been utilised on nine occasions in League One this season due to the presence of Johnson and was not included in Wednesday's match-day squad for their defeat to Peterborough last week.

Due to the age of all of these out-of-contract players, Wednesday will only be able to secure a compensation fee for Dele-Bashiru if he departs, as he is 22-years-old.

Moore confirmed earlier this year that talks between the Owls and Dele-Bashiru over a new contract had been put on hold.