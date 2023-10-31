Highlights Reading FC faces the threat of a winding up order if they fail to make payments to HMRC, adding to their current financial problems.

The club has already been placed under a transfer embargo and earned a four point deduction penalty this season, leaving them at the bottom of League One.

Mike Ashley is considering making an offer to purchase the club from current owner Dai Yongge, as he weighs up the cost of a potential takeover deal. The financial concerns, including an immediate tax bill, make survival a bigger concern than relegation for Reading.

Reading FC face further issues in relation to their current financial problems.

According to Alan Nixon, the League One club could face the threat of a winding up order if they continue to fail to make payments to HMRC.

The Royals have been placed under transfer embargo by the EFL already this season, earning a four point deduction penalty in the process.

This has left Ruben Selles’ side sitting bottom of the third division table 14 games into the campaign, with a total of six points.

The gap to safety is eight points at this early stage of the campaign, and things could yet get worse for the Berkshire outfit.

What is the latest Reading takeover news?

According to Talksport, Mike Ashley is considering an offer to try to purchase the club from current owner Dai Yongge.

Yongge has become a very unpopular figure among supporters due to his running of the team, which has seen them drop into the third tier of English football for the first time since 2002.

Ashley is the former owner of Newcastle United.

The English businessman owned the Magpies for 14 years before selling in 2021 with the club battling against relegation from the Premier League.

William Storey has also been linked with a potential takeover deal worth £50 million, but no progress has been made on that front in recent weeks.

The threat of relegation to League Two looms large at the moment for Reading, and the financial concerns over the HMRC tax bill only makes those threats seem even more worrying.

What is the current financial issue at Reading?

It is believed that an eight-figure sum is needed for Reading to get through the rest of the season, with an immediate tax figure also needed, albeit at a smaller size.

HMRC have dealt with a number of football clubs in recent years, but it appears Reading’s is the most precarious, and there is some uncertainty over whether they will be able to make the payments in time.

Failure to do so could have a serious impact on the future of the club.

Ashley’s team has been looking into what the cost of taking over the Royals would be as he weighs up a rescue offer, and the most pressing concern that has emerged is the current tax bill.

Next up for Reading is an FA Cup first round clash with MK Dons on 4 November.

Can Reading survive this season?

The threat of relegation is now becoming a secondary concern for the Royals, with actual survival from a winding up order now a bigger issue.

The club could cease to exist if the situation is not resolved soon, which would be a major loss.

Reading supporters will be hoping that someone can find an agreement to purchase the club from Yongge quickly, as it is apparent that the current owner will not save the Royals.

Reading were competing in the Premier League as recently as 2013, but a decade later they have fallen as far as a team reasonably can, and much of the blame is at the feet of Yongge’s ownership.