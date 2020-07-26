Fresh details emerge regarding Bright Osayi-Samuel’s QPR future amid West Brom interest

Club Brugge still remain the only club to have seen a bid accepted for QPR attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel despite West Brom’s interest in his signature, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It was claimed last week that Brugge had been successful in their reported £4.75million bid to lure Osayi-Samuel to Belgium – according to Mail Online – but there has since been little indication as to whether or not the 22-year-old is closing in on a move to the continent.

Osayi-Samuel has reportedly attracted interest from Brugge and West Brom following his electric showings for QPR this season, with the Blackpool academy product having netted six goals and registered nine assists to help the Rs towards a 13th-placed finish.

However, it has now emerged that Brugge remain the only club to have agreed a fee for Osayi-Samuel’s services despite the fact West Brom have now sealed their promotion to the Premier League, with the Midlands outfit seemingly still yet to agree a fee for the winger.

Nixon confirmed this development on Sunday afternoon:

Brugge have acted promptly after seeing their reported £3million offer for Osayi-Samuel turned down back in May, and it seems the onus is now on West Brom to agree a fee for the attacker in order to prevent him completing a deal to join the Belgian giants.

The Verdict

It still seems strange that Brugge are the only club to have had an offer accepted for Osayi-Samuel given the cheap fee mentioned, but it would represent a stunning coup for the Belgian side if they can bring one of the Championship’s most exciting talents to their club.

West Brom can perhaps be forgiven for stalling on any potential deal given their promotion fate was up in the air until very recently, but the confirmation of their return to the Premier League means they are now in a position to make a decision on the deal.

It seems natural that promotion would enable West Brom to submit an acceptable offer for Osayi-Samuel, but it also remains possible that the Baggies could now be setting their sights on a slightly higher calibre of player as a result of their top-flight status.