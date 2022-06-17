Fresh details emerge regarding 36-year-old’s switch to Sheffield Wednesday

David Stockdale’s deal at Sheffield Wednesday is set to run until 2023, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

The goalkeeper sealed a switch to Hillsborough earlier this week but the length of his contract was not disclosed by the club when they announced his signing.

It is understood that Stockdale has agreed an initial one-year deal with the Owls.

Stockdale is set to compete for a place in Wednesday’s starting eleven with Cameron Dawson who will not be sold or loaned out by the club this summer.

Whereas most of the club’s players are set to report for pre-season training on Monday, Stockdale will link up with his new team-mates later this month after being handed an extended break following his involvement in the League One play-offs.

The keeper reached the final of this aforementioned competition with his former side Wycombe Wanderers who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sunderland at Wembley Stadium.

During the 2021/22 campaign, Stockdale managed to deliver a host of assured performances for the Chairboys.

In the 52 games that he participated in, the shot-stopper managed to claim 20 clean-sheets in all competitions.

The keeper will unquestionably be keen to play a key role for the Owls as they aim to secure promotion to the Championship next season.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Barry Bannan in 2015 True False

The Verdict

When you consider that Stockdale is now in the twilight of his career, it is hardly a shock that Wednesday have only decided to sign him on a short-term deal.

The Owls will be hoping that the keeper will be able to use his wealth of experience to his advantage during the upcoming campaign.

Stockdale has made 447 senior appearances and thus will know exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in the Football League.

Having previously secured promotion from this particular division with Wycombe in 2020, Stockdale will be determined to replicate this feat at Hillsborough next year.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a great deal of success in the third-tier next season, Wednesday will need to add some more fresh faces to their squad in the coming weeks.