In a move that is bound to split the opinions of their supporters, Sunderland are on the verge of appointing Mick Beale as their new head coach to succeed Tony Mowbray.

Per The Athletic, the 43-year-old is in advanced talks with the Black Cats hierarchy to make the move to the Stadium of Light, and he is expected to be present at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon when his expected new club take on Bristol City in Championship action.

Most of Beale's early coaching career came at youth level before moving into first-team coaching with Sao Paulo, Rangers - where he became a right-hand man of Steven Gerrard - and then Aston Villa - he moved on though in 2022 to Queens Park Rangers to become a head coach for the very first time.

Due to his impressive start at Loftus Road, Beale was wanted by Wolves just a few months into his QPR contract, but instead he returned to Scotland with Rangers - his time back at Ibrox lasted less than a year though as he was sacked at the start of October.

Beale has now emerged though as the expected candidate to take over at the Wearside club, even though a number of overseas-based candidates were interviewed.

Sunderland did not pursue Will Still because of compensation issues

In their report confirming that Beale is in advanced talks to join Sunderland, The Athletic also touched on another potential candidate in the form of Will Still.

The Stade de Reims head coach was one of the early front-runners for the role, and claims were made in the French press earlier this week that the 31-year-old had been in England to talk to the Black Cats regarding the job.

Still seemed to play that down in the last couple of days, declaring that he travelled back to England and London specifically to see his girlfriend on Monday, but The Athletic have confirmed that Still did indeed hold talks with the Sunderland hierarchy.

However, the level of compensation that would have been required to take Still from his current job in France was too significant for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to consider paying, so the club had to look elsewhere - and have seemingly decided on Beale.

Is Mick Beale the right fit for Sunderland?

Beale certainly isn't the figure that Sunderland fans were expecting to be appointed - the likelihood was that it would be an overseas head coach arriving at the Stadium of Light when Dreyfus and co had selected their ideal candidate.

Both Kim Hellberg and JImmy Thelin of Sweden had been interviewed and Still was obviosuly courted too, so it appeared that Sunderland's board had a type.

However, Beale is a bit of a move away from that, and he certainly failed to impress much at Rangers despite a win record of over 70 per cent, which led to his sacking over two months ago.

Of course, Beale did havea good start at QPR until the rumour mill went into overdrive, and he has a lot of experience in coaching younger players at the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, so in a sense he does tick some of the club's boxes.

But many will argue that it is no better than Mowbray being in charge and looking at the initial reaction, Beale has it all to do to win over a lot of the fanbase.