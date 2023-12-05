Sacking season is in full force once again in the Championship, but many would not have seen the departure of Tony Mowbray from Sunderland coming.

The 60-year-old, who led the Black Cats to the play-offs last season in their first campaign in the second tier since 2017-18, was given his marching orders after a 15-month stint following a 1-1 draw away at Millwall.

However, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to his exit from the North East club, and it appears that it is nothing to do with results and performances.

Why was Tony Mowbray sacked as Sunderland head coach?

With Sunderland just three points off the play-off spots, it does not appear to be a results-based sacking by the Wearsiders hierarchy - a three-match winless run does not see you get given the boot.

It appears to be more of Mowbray's comments about recruitment that have irked owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, claiming that none of the four strikers that were signed in the summer - including 25-year-old Ukrainian Nazariy Rusyn - are particularly ready for Championship football, with Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Semedo all also not scoring yet for the club.

And The Telegraph have reported that Mowbray warned the Black Cats board in recent weeks that promotion to the Premier League would not be achievable if he wasn't able to sign more experienced bodies to play alongside his young talent - that as well as his comments post-Millwall appear to have been the final straw.

What is the latest on Sunderland's search for a new head coach?

Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman cannot afford to wait too long to make an appointment with a shed-load of matches coming up which are pivotal to the club's season, but there is now more of an idea as to where the club will be looking.

According to Mark Douglas of iNews, the likelihood is that the Black Cats' next boss is going to come from overseas as opposed to someone domestically.

That would rule out the likes of John Eustace and Steven Schumacher for the job, and a more continental approach is set to be taken in-line with the club's model under Louis-Dreyfus.

It will come as no surprise that this is the case as before last season had even ended, before Mowbray had won a play-off spot for the Wearsiders, the club were being linked with Italian coach Francesco Farioli, who was their top target irrespective of Mowbray's future.

In the end, Mowbray stayed on and Farioli went to OGC Nice of France, where he is currently flying in Ligue 1, but it is likely that Sunderland will look down the route of a young, foreign coach this time around.

Also linked around the time that Farioli was were the pair of Matthias Jaissle and Gerhard Struber - the latter who was spotted alongside Louis-Dreyfus at St. Andrew's last November when Sunderland took on Birmingham City.

Since then though, Struber has left New York Red Bulls to join another team in the same network in the form of Red Bull Salzburg, whilst Jaissle - who was the Salzburg manager prior to Struber, joined Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, the recruitment team who are picking Mowbray's successor will have to look at fresh faces in order to find the right candidate - and that cannot come quick enough.