Fresh details emerge on NFL legend J.J. Watt’s Burnley visit

Former NFL star J.J. Watt held initial talks with the powers that be of Championship table-toppers Burnley over potential investment into the club during his visit this week, according to The Athletic.

Watt, who has posted himself watching numerous Clarets matches over the weeks from his home in the United States, jetted in earlier into Lancashire earlier in the week and paid a visit to Burnley College before travelling to the club’s training ground to explore the facilities.

He then took in their 3-0 victory over struggling Wigan Athletic at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, where he was pictured in the directors box in a Burnley jacket with his initials on.

It has now emerged that discussions have taken place with the 33-year-old in regards to perhaps getting involved with the club’s ownership group ALK Capital, and if he does he would join fellow retired NFL player Malcolm Jenkins as a minority investor after he got involved in 2021.

Watt retired from the NFL last year having spent the majority of his career with the Houston Texans and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times during his time as a player with 160 matches under his belt.

The Verdict

The fact that Watt could be investing in Burnley is a really big step for the club.

Whilst he was a very well-paid athlete during his career, which has only just ended, he still wouldn’t have the personal wealth by himself to be the club’s owner.

He would have enough though to invest a little bit though, and it is more his profile and name that can make the Clarets a much bigger club across the Atlantic Ocean.

With a return to the Premier League seemingly on the horizon for the club, it would definitely be a smart move from both a business and marketing perspective to get Watt involved.