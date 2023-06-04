Huddersfield Town are still waiting on Neil Warnock to make a decision on whether or not he will continue as the club's manager.

Warnock led Huddersfield to safety last season after taking over in February, with supporters keen for the 74-year-old to continue despite him ruling out continuing multiple times.

What is Neil Warnock's current contract situation at Huddersfield?

Warnock arrived back at Huddersfield in February on an agreement until the end of the season.

Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon account, though, that Warnock is actually contracted until the end of July, which leaves the 74-year-old in a position where there's "no need to rush into a decision on the Huddersfield job" for 2023/24.

It was reportedly Warnock that pushed for that agreement, with Huddersfield "so desperate" to get him on board that they agreed to his terms.

That leaves both the board at Huddersfield and Warnock with time on their side to get an agreement in place to continue for another year.

Warnock and prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle, are thought to have enjoyed a positive start to their working relationship.

How did Warnock do at Huddersfield?

Warnock inherited an appalling situation at Huddersfield, with the Terriers joint-bottom of the Championship table when he arrived in mid-February. After three defeats in his first five games in-charge, Town were six points adrift of safety.

However, Warnock oversaw a run of just one defeat in Huddersfield's last 10 Championship fixtures.

They beat Middlesbrough, Millwall and Sheffield United on the way to survival, eventually finishing a whopping nine points clear of the relegation zone following three straight wins.

Will Warnock continue at Huddersfield?

There was some really clear comments from Warnock towards the end of the season that he wouldn't be continuing into 2023/24, with the veteran manager insisting that he wouldn't work again before February when he'd, inevitably, arrive somewhere in a firefighting role.

However, fans at Huddersfield want him to be retained and, as the summer rolls on, there's a growing feeling from a number of sources that Warnock might continue at the club after his success back at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Championship season will start again on the first week in August, with Warnock seemingly contracted with Huddersfield right up until the days before that start date, as per Nixon's update.