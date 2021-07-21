Fresh details emerge on major Swansea decision regarding Steve Cooper

Surprise news emerged earlier today as Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper is set to leave his post at the Liberty Stadium.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who first reported that there will be a mutual termination of Cooper’s contract later this week, with the former England under-17’s boss apparently concerned about the direction the club is going in.

It looks as though Swans skipper Matt Grimes will be departing the club, as reported by The Athletic, and that may have been the final straw for Cooper, who has for the most part had to rely on loan deals from Premier League clubs for incomings in the last two seasons.

But there’s also frustration at boardroom level towards Cooper as well, hence the imminent decision being a mutual one.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the hierarchy were annoyed that Cooper had applied for jobs at three other clubs this summer – they included two Championship rivals in West Brom and Fulham as well as Crystal Palace of the Premier League.

Cooper didn’t get any of those jobs and that’s left an unhappy mood in both camps at the Liberty Stadium, which has no doubt been a contributing factor in the decision to part ways.

The Verdict

You can really see both sides as to why either party would be discontent and it does feel as though Cooper has reached a natural conclusion with the Swans.

If Swansea aren’t happy at Cooper for his approach into seeking other jobs this summer, then it’s completely understandable as to why there’s seemingly been a breakdown.

On the other hand, Cooper has done well to work with what he had for the last two seasons but considering he’s had to lose Andre Ayew and his big contract this summer, you could argue that he deserves to be backed this summer.

However with Grimes seemingly departing and perhaps Connor Roberts to follow, whoever takes Cooper’s job is going to have a tough rebuild on their hands and after two successive play-off finishes in the Championship, Swansea may not be primed to finish in such a position in May 2022.