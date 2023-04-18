Burnley are ready to sell Wout Weghorst in the summer, with the striker set to return from Manchester United in the summer.

Will Man United sign Weghorst?

The Netherlands international joined Burnley in January last year, but he couldn’t help the Clarets stay in the Premier League, and left to join Besiktas on loan following their relegation, as he didn’t want to remain in the Championship.

A high-profile move to the Red Devils was sorted in the winter window this year, and Weghorst has gone on to feature regularly under Erik ten Hag. However, it’s fair to say he hasn’t always convinced, with the big man failing to find the net for United in the Premier League so far, although he does have two goals in cup competitions.

Nevertheless, United are expected to spend big on a new number nine this summer, meaning Weghorst would return to Turf Moor, where he still has a few years left on his contract.

But, it seems the 30-year-old doesn’t have a future under Vincent Kompany, as it has been claimed by Football Insider that the newly promoted side are willing to let Weghorst depart in the upcoming transfer window, as he doesn’t fit into the plans of the boss.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley will be able to get back the £12m they are thought to have paid for Weghorst when he joined from Wolfsburg.

Weghorst exit would suit all parties

This would be the best possible outcome for all parties. Even though you could argue Weghorst would be a decent option for a newly promoted side, as he does have quality, the reality is that he may not be suited to the style Kompany plays.

Of course, Ashley Barnes has featured regularly, but, generally, Burnley benefit from having mobile, quick forwards, and that’s the type you would expect them to target in the window. Plus, Weghorst didn’t exactly endear himself to the fans by moving straight away following relegation, after not doing much to keep them up. So, there won’t be too much disappointment if the Dutch striker does leave.

From Weghorst’s perspective, he will feel he could join a club at a higher level, and that’s sure to be the case, so providing the money is right, you’d think a deal will be sorted in the summer.