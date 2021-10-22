Fresh details emerge on Antoni Sarcevic’s imminent Bolton Wanderers departure

Antoni Sarcevic is swapping Bolton Wanderers for non-league Stockport County after a bust-up with Trotters head coach Ian Evatt, according to the Daily Mail.

News emerged earlier today from Football Insider that the 29-year-old was set to complete a shock permanent move to the National League side, with the fifth tier having no transfer window unlike the EFL.

Sarcevic signed for Bolton last summer and played an instrumental part in their promotion to League One, scoring seven times and he was named captain of the club ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Quiz: Did these 25 Bolton Wanderers transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Nicolas Anelka is Bolton's record signing True False

The midfielder has played in every single league match so far this season, with all but one being from a starting berth, however he was dropped for the away clash with Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, which Wanderers lost 3-0.

Sarcevic came off the bench but after a bust-up with Evatt over his selection choice and with no reconciliation in sight, the decision has been made to offload him to Stockport, who are one of the wealthier clubs in non-league and have offered the player a three-year contract according to the Mail.

The Verdict

It doesn’t seem like a great surprise that someone has butted heads with Evatt but few would have expected it to be the club captain in Sarcevic.

He has been an ever-present this season for the club so it would have either had to take an obscene offer or something to have gone on to make Bolton part ways with him and it seems that it’s the latter.

Even though Bolton have been performing reasonably well so far this season for the most part it doesn’t say much for the team spirit if a leading player and the manager are falling out.

Initial news of Stockport being close to sealing a deal for Sarcevic seemed surprising but the dominos are now falling and it makes a lot more sense.