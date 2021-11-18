Fresh details emerge on Acun Ilicali’s January transfer window plans for Hull City

The manager of Hull City in January will have money to spend to strengthen the squad when Acun Ilicali’s takeover is completed, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

And the Turk is desperate to keep hold of young starlets Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves with Premier League interest in the former mounting.

The 52-year-old who once had a financial interest at Dutch side Fortuna Sittard is closing in on taking charge of the Tigers and a purchase from the Allam family is expected within the next two to three weeks.

Ilicali was in the city this week and was in attendance at the MKM Stadium to meet with the club’s current owners, and he will be watching from afar as Birmingham City make the trip to East Riding of Yorkshire on Saturday.

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday (November 14, page 61), Ilicali is looking for potential new managers to take over from current head coach Grant McCann, although the Northern Irishman’s job isn’t a certainty to be taken over just yet.

It is thought that former Rangers and Ajax striker Shota Arveladze, who has managed in Turkey before and is a friend of Ilicali’s, is a front-runner to take charge and according to journalist Salim Manav the Georgian has applied for a UK work permit.

If he is the man to enter the dugout then he’s set to have money to spend as Ilicali is reportedly keen to strengthen the squad in the mid-season window, and he’s also set on not losing the club’s best talents.

The likes of Leicester and Southampton have been linked with a move for Lewis-Potter in January but Ilicali is determined to keep hold of the Tigers’ top young prospects at the start of 2022 if he can to strengthen their survival hopes.

The Verdict

All the noises coming out of the Ilicali camp sound promising but some Hull fans will believe that they’ve heard it all before.

The Allams were good for the first few years in their eyes and then changes started to happen and it caused unrest – they’re hoping that the Turk will be straight up though and his plans are exciting.

Hull had a summer of no transfer fees being spent and their recruitment is perhaps telling of their current league position of 22nd, so a few more bodies being added halfway through the season will be a good thing no doubt.

The takeover isn’t done until it is confirmed as signed and sealed though, so any potential plans are fine being discussed but they cannot be put into action until Ilicali signs on the dotted line and that seems like it will be soon.