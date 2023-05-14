Manchester City Kyle Walker remains keen on playing for Sheffield United again before he retires, although a move this summer is highly unlikely.

Will Kyle Walker leave Man City?

The England international has been a key player for Pep Guardiola over the years, and the fact he started the Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid shows the boss still has full trust in Walker.

However, the 32-year-old is no longer a regular in the XI, and with his deal set to expire in just over 12 months time, there has been talk that Walker could be on the move.

A host of clubs around Europe had been linked with the right-back, whilst a return to Bramall Lane was also suggested.

But, in a fresh update, The Sun has revealed that Walker is set to remain at City this summer, although a move to the Yorkshire outfit is on the cards next year.

“Walker made no secret of eventually ending his career back at boyhood club Sheffield United. But the defender would need to be a free agent for it to be a realistic option.”

The four-time Premier League winner came through the ranks with the Blades, but he only made seven appearances in red-and-white before he was sold to Tottenham in 2009.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will come up against Walker next season, having won automatic promotion back to the top-flight after a fine campaign.

Kyle Walker - Sheffield United

Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul Childs" height="1162" src="https://static0.footballleagueworldimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2009-05-08T000000Z_1_MT1ACI5970072_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-ENGLAND-PNE-SHU.jpg" width="1600" />

Walker’s Sheffield United return will happen one day

In a sense, it’s a shame for the Blades that it appears they won’t be able to get Walker in for next season, even if that always seemed very ambitious. You only have to see how he performed against Vinicius Jr in the week to see that Walker still has a lot to offer at the highest level in the game.

Nevertheless, it seems apparent that Walker has his heart set on playing for Sheffield United again before he retires, so ultimately you would expect the deal to get done further down the line.

Again, things can change quickly, so it’s one to revisit next year. Realistically, you’d think Heckingbottom’s side would need to stay up to go in for Walker on a free next season, as even at 33 he will still be a great player for them. This is one to monitor but after a brilliant career, Walker will want to end where it all started, with the club he loves.