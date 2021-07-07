Fresh details emerge in Leeds United’s transfer pursuit of Championship midfielder

Leeds United retain an interest in Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, however they are in talks with a preferred midfield target.

The Whites are keen to give Marcelo Bielsa an additional option in central midfield as they look to build on their excellent first season back in the Premier League last time out. And, it had been reported that the energetic O’Brien was a target for Leeds.

Whilst that remains the case, Sun journalist Alan Nixon has given an update on the situation today, confirming that O’Brien is a target but he suggested someone else is the main target in that position for the Yorkshire outfit, when he was quizzed on the latest.

“I think there’s somebody ahead of him on the shopping list.”

That will be pleasing news for Terriers supporters because the 22-year-old has been outstanding since breaking into the XI a few years ago, and he featured in 42 games for Carlos Corberan’s side as they finished in the bottom half of the table last season.

Worryingly for Huddersfield, O’Brien is entering the final year of his contract with the club.

The verdict

This is somewhat pleasing news for Huddersfield fans and they will all be hoping that Leeds land their number one target and keep away from O’Brien!

However, the speculation surrounding the midfielder isn’t going to go away, because he is a top player and his contract situation makes him an appealing prospect.

So, whether it’s Leeds or someone else, Huddersfield are going to have a big battle on their hands to keep hold of the youngster as he has the ability to play at a higher level.

